Chance The Rapper has announced details of his long-awaited debut album – and has finally released two of his old mixtapes on streaming sites and vinyl.

Although he has yet to reveal the title of his upcoming album, Chance is now taking pre-orders for the record on his website. It’s due for release some time in July.

Alongside the new album, Chance has placed his mixtapes ’10 Day’ and ‘Acid Rap’ on streaming sites. ’10 Day’ (2012) and 2013’s Acid Rap’ were previously only available on MP3.

Both those releases and Chance’s third mixtape, the acclaimed ‘Coloring Book’ from 2017, are also being released on vinyl for the first time. ’10 Day’ will be on blue vinyl, ‘Acid Rap’ on purple vinyl, and ‘Coloring Book’ will be a red record.

Following the release of ‘Coloring Book’, Chance won Best New Artist at the Grammys and BET Awards in 2018.

Details of Chance’s debut album have so far been kept under wraps. To date this year, Chance has released ‘Groceries’ with TisaKorean and YBN Kordae collab ‘Bad Idea’.

The rapper is playing a series of festivals this summer. His only confirmed appearance in Europe is at Lovebox in London’s Gunnersbury Park. Chance headlines Saturday July 13 on a bill that also features Giggs, Four Tet, and Brockhampton. The previous day is headlined by Solange, also starring J Hus and 2 Chainz.

Earlier this month (June 20), Chance made his debut as a stand-up comedian. He tried his hand at an open mic slot at Chicago comedy club Laugh Factory. You can watch Chance’s performance here.