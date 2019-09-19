Chance the Rapper hopes to be a “world-famous comedian” one day

“I’m a comedic guy”

Chance the Rapper has set his sights on a new field of entertainment: stand-up comedy.

The rapper – born Chancelor Jonathan Bennett – recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his debut studio album, ‘The Big Day’. He also went on to discuss his comedic aspirations.

“I believe that one day I will be a world-famous comedian,” Chance told host Jimmy Kimmel. “I have jokes [stored on] my phone… I’m a comedic guy.”

The rapper later recounted his impromptu stand-up performance at Chicago’s Laugh Factory in June, where he got “wasted” and told some “corny” jokes on stage. “I was bent on getting on stage that night and I just felt like it was my time, so I got up there,” he said.

“I actually used to spend a little time at this improv spot called Thunderdome in Chicago. I like the comedy scene,” Chano explained. Watch his full interview with Kimmel below:

Chance also put on an energetic performance of ‘I Got You (Always And Forever)’, his ‘Big Day’ collab with Kierra Sheard, Ari Lennox and R&B vocal group En Vogue. Lennox, however, didn’t appear during the performance. Check it out here:

The rapper’s star-studded ‘The Big Day’ LP arrived in July. It features contributions from John Legend, Smino, MadeinTYO, DaBaby, Francis and The Lights, Megan Thee Stallion and more. The album also includes an unlikely collaboration with Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie, titled ‘Do You Remember’.

In a three-star review of ‘The Big Day’, NME wrote: “Stuffed with superfluous features, the Chicago rapper’s 22-track debut studio album sags somewhat, but is almost saved by his infectiously optimistic outlook.”