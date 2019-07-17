Chance The Rapper unveils details of debut album ‘The Big Day’

It's out very soon.

Chance The Rapper has finally announced details of his debut album The Next Day, and there’s not long to wait.

Appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the Chicago star confirmed that the record will arrive next Friday (July 26) – but the big reveal came only after Fallon was seen putting in his own pre-order.

“I haven’t sold my projects before. All my mixtapes were free,” Chance explained.

You can check out the clip in full below.

The full record comes after the star made history in May 2016 with his independently-released mixtape Coloring Book, which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, becoming the first exclusive-to-streaming-exclusive release to break the record.

His earlier mixtapes Acid Rap and 10 Day, meanwhile, were made available on and on streaming services for the first time in late June. Acid Rap debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard, and 10 Day arrived at No. 73.

The release of Acid Rap specifically attracted attention, after fans noticed that ‘Juice’ was left off the streaming version of the 2013 mixtape because Chance was unable to clear a Donny Hathaway and John Lennon sample in time.