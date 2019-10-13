Chance the Rapper realises the grass isn’t always greener in video for ‘We Go High’

The video sees the rapper wade through the skeletons in his closet

Chance the Rapper has released a video for his latest single ‘We Go High’ – watch it below.

Taken from his debut studio album, ‘The Big Day’, which was released in July, ‘We Go High’ hears Chance discuss the evolution of his and his wife Kirstin’s relationship.

Featuring additional vocals from Mike Servin, Chance told Zane Lowe that when he recorded the song he felt like the third verse was his “best verse ever.”

In the video, Chance can be seen travelling through different scenes and times in his past, including a torrential downpour he faces at a club. Wading through skeletons in his closet, he ends up stood in front of God’s door entering into a union with his wife.

Currently posted only to Chance’s Instagram, you can watch the video here.

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper has set his sights on a new field of entertainment: stand-up comedy.

The rapper recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his debut studio album, ‘The Big Day’. He also went on to discuss his comedic aspirations.

Elsewhere, in a recent interview, Chance pushed back against the perception that he “only make[s] happy song or songs for babies.”