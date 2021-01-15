Chance The Rapper and Dionne Warwick to team up on new single ‘Nothing’s Impossible’

Dionne Warwick has confirmed that she’s working on a charity track with Chance The Rapper after the pair entertained fans with a friendly back and forth on Twitter last month.

The singer was praised in December after jokingly asking Chance about his rap alias.

“Hi, @chancetherapper,” Warwick wrote. “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”

She followed it up with another tweet that said: “I am now Dionne the Singer,” before adding that ‘Holy’, Chance’s recent collaboration with Justin Bieber, is one of her current favourite songs.

While Chance was just happy to be on Warwick’s radar, the pair have now teamed up for the charity duet ‘Nothing’s Impossible’ – with sales going towards the pair’s chosen charities.

Warwick said in a new Twitter video: “Chance and I will be getting in the studio very, very soon. It’s gonna be a pleasure working with him and his organisation, called SocialWorks, as he’s working with mine, Hunger: Not Impossible.

“We’re going to try to do some wonderful things for people that are desperately in need… so keep your eyes and ears open, because we’re getting in that studio soon and we’re going to give you something that you cannot resist.”

Sharing the video, Chance added: “THIS IS GOING TO BE SO GOOD FOR SO MANY!! THANK YOU DIONNE THE SINGER!! WE GON MAKE A DIFFERENCE WITH THIS ONE (sic)!!”

Warwick previously said that the pair would be joined by The Weeknd on the track, although his involvement is yet to be confirmed.

Warwick recently confirmed that she only became aware of Cardi B for the first time last weekend, while also describing Billie Eilish as “William Eyelash”.