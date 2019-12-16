Chance The Rapper cancels ‘The Big Tour’ for a second time

Chance The Rapper has cancelled his planned world tour for a second time.

‘The Big Tour’, which was intended to support the release of his debut album, ‘The Big Day’ was originally scheduled to take place in September. However, just days before the tour was due to begin, Chance cancelled the dates in order to spend time with his new born daughter.

Now, the rescheduled dates – which were due to kick off in January – have also been cancelled.

Writing on Instagram, Chance said: “Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.

“I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert.

“Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless.”

Back in August, Chance joined Death Cab For Cutie on stage at Lollapalooza for the live debut of their recent collaboration ‘Do You Remember’.

Making a surprise appearance on the second night of the Chicago festival, Chance told the crowd: “I think this might be a moment in history,” before joining Ben Gibbons and co. for a performance of their new track.

Death Cab explained how the collaboration came about at the time: “It all started with a, well, chance encounter three years ago backstage at Bonnaroo. Turns out that we and Chance The Rapper had a bit of a mutual admiration society going on, and we had a very fun hang in our dressing room.”

In a three-star review of Chance’s latest album, NME said: “Despite the affirmation of the things Chance loves, walking away from ‘The Big Day’, you’re left with a sense of disappointment. It ends up falling flat in its larger vision.

“…‘The Big Day’ showcases the extent of Chance’s talents – which are never in doubt – but, as a whole, the album doesn’t possess the depth that made his past work vital.”