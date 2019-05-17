Listen to first taste of Chance The Rapper’s wedding-inspired debut album on ‘Groceries’

The rapper has previously released three acclaimed mixtapes.

Chance The Rapper has shared a new track, ‘Groceries’ – the first to be taken from his upcoming debut album.

The star has previously released three mixtapes – 2012’s ’10 Day’, 2013’s ‘Acid Rap’, and 2016’s ‘Coloring Book’.

Speaking to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, the rapper revealed his debut album is inspired by his wedding day. Chance married Kirsten Corley, with whom he has a three-year-old daughter, on March 9, 2019.

“The whole album has been inspired by the day that I got married and how I was dancing that day,” he said. “We had a reception with the legendary DJ Pharris. And we all danced our hearts out. It was the hardest I ever danced in my life and I’m a great longtime dancer. Everything in it is all the different styles of music that make me want to dance and remind me of that day and remind me of that night and all those people that were there.”

‘Groceries’ features Murda Beatz and TisaKorean. You can listen to the song above. The as-yet-untitled album will be released in July.

Discussing making an album after working in mixtape form, the musician said: “I’ve been waiting to make an album for a long time. So, the process has been just me being back in the studio all the time. Just making two songs a day. And trying to have fun. But at the same time, I understand that it’s going to be more. More songs. More flexes. More dancing. Just more.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week Chance discussed his charity work and revealed Michael Jackson is his biggest inspiration when it comes to philanthropy.