Chance The Rapper reveals Michael Jackson is his biggest philanthropic inspiration

The rapper is huge on charity

Chance The Rapper has said that Michael Jackson is his biggest inspiration when it comes to blending his music career with philanthropy.

The Chicago star, who has donated millions of dollars for the betterment of his hometown, said that the late King of Pop influenced his charitable work.

“The greatest of all time, highest I think maybe for overall celebrities, but most philanthropic musician is Michael Joseph Jackson,” Chance told Forbes.

The rapper, who has worked with organisations including WE Day to increase global social activism, added: “The only person I can really think of off the top when I think of charity that’s a musician is Michael Jackson.”

In 2017, Chance donated $2.2 million to raise funds for public schools in Chicago. Addressing his gift – which was drawn from Social Works’ ‘New Chance’ fund – Chance said: “Every contribution brings this city and this nation closer to providing a well-rounded quality education for each and every child.

“Funding quality education for public [school] students is the most important investment a community can make.”

In other news, Chance has joined Cardi B and T.I in hosting Netflix’s new hip-hop talent show called Rhythm + Flow, which is set to launch later in 2019. The show has already been labelled as the streaming service’s “answer to X Factor” as well as “rap’s American Idol”.