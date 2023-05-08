Chance The Rapper shares ‘Acid Rap’ 10th anniversary shows

Chance The Rapper has announced a handful of tour dates in celebration of the 10th anniversary of his 2013 mixtape ‘Acid Rap’.

The Chicago rapper is set to play Escape from Wiscansin Fest on June 10 followed by the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Nappa Valley on July 30. He will then play a homecoming show at the United Center in Chicago on August 19.

The final two shows will take place on August 26 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and on September 21 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Check out the full dates below and visit here for tickets.

Advertisement

The rapper recently shared a 10th anniversary version of ‘Acid Rap’ on all streaming services with the first-time release of the song ‘Juice’ from the mixtape. He is currently working on his new LP ‘Star Line Gallery‘ which is a follow up to his 2019 album ‘The Big Day’.

Earlier this month, the Chicago native reflected on his past struggles with substance abuse during the time his ‘Acid Rap’ mixtape was released. When asked what his life would have looked like had he not evolved as an artist after the release of the mixtape, he shared: “I probably would’ve died, to be honest.”

He continued: “This was my first time living outside of my parents’ house in another city and having money and doing a lot of drugs, you know what I’m saying? A lot of Xans, you know what I’m saying? Too many Xans. And just becoming a different person, a lesser, lesser person than I am now. I think if I hadn’t had my spirit tugged on, literally, and a calling to become a better version of myself, then I would’ve died.”

Elsewhere, the rapper shared that he would be up for a collaboration with Peppa Pig. During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Chance was asked if his two daughters liked his music.

“Yeah, they do like my music. They’re more into Peppa Pig and their contemporaries [though]. I have a few songs that they’ll listen to. They like ‘Let’s Go On The Run’ [from 2019’s ‘The Big Day’].”

Advertisement

Chance the Rapper 2023 tour dates:

JUNE

10 – Milwaukee, WI, Escape from Wiscansin Fest

JULY

30 – Napa Valley, CA, Blue Note Jazz Festival

AUGUST

19 – Chicago, IL, United Center

26 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

SEPTEMBER

21 – Inglewood, CA, Kia Forum