Chance The Rapper shares DMs from the late Bobby Caldwell

Chance The Rapper has shared an exchange between himself and the late Bobby Caldwell about sampling the singer for an unreleased track.

This post was shared in light of Caldwell’s recent death as a tribute to the soul star’s influence, especially in the hip-hop world.

Posted to his Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning rapper shared a screenshot of him reaching out to Caldwell, asking “Wow is this really u?”

Caldwell replied: “Yes, it’s me. Thanks for thinking of me. I’ll be honored if you sample my song. All the best, Bobby.”

In the post’s caption, Chance cherished the rare moment. “This never happens,” he said, “I’ve never received a message from an artist thanking me for sampling their record.”

He then confirmed that the song “hasn’t even come out yet” but is still grateful “the legend himself reached out.”

The rapper ended his tribute to Caldwell, saying: “I have not felt broken like this at a stranger’s passing in so long.”

“You are a true legend and incredible person who I know I will see one day,” said Chance. “RIP THE GREAT BOBBY CALDWELL.”

Bobby Caldwell, best known for his ’70s hit ‘What You Won’t Do for Love’ and TuPac‘s 90’s rework of it, has died aged 71 due to long-term illnesses.

His wife was the one to break the news via Caldwell’s Twitter account, saying “I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken.”

Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been "FLOXED," it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love. -Mary Caldwell — Bobby Caldwell (@bobbycaldwell) March 15, 2023

Questlove, Common, and Jazzy Jeff are a few other hip-hop stars who have paid homage to the influential maestro.

In other news, Chance The Rapper performed ‘All Falls Down’ on T-Pain‘s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, and responded to claims he has fallen off in the rap world.