Chance The Rapper shares new video for ‘Child Of God’

Chance The Rapper has shared the video for his new song, ‘Child Of God’ – watch it below.

Chance’s latest single arrived earlier this week (March 24) and features Moses Sumney on vocals.

In the video for the new song, Chance can be seen rapping in the same room as that for his 2021 music video, ‘The Heart & The Tongue’.

In the background, artist Naïla Opiangah paints on a canvas behind him. The pair met during a trip to Accra, Ghana and have recently opened a contemporary art project together called ‘Child Of God’ at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art.

You can watch the video here:

Chance took to Twitter earlier this week (March 20) to hint that new music was on the way. He shared a cryptic post that read: “My mind is decided” alongside a release date.

Chance has been hinting at his return for some time in a series of Instagram posts where he’s shared images from apparent writing and recording sessions.

He also shared a snippet of some new political music earlier this month, in which he rapped about the death of the first US President George Washington.

The track began with a symbolic narrative based around Washington’s death and his ownership of slaves. “George Washington died at the dentist getting fillings/ He had slave teeth by the hundreds but bacteria by the millions,“ Chance raps. It then pivots into modern subjects of violence, Black wealth, voting and more.

Last year Chance teamed up with Vic Mensa and Wyclef Jean on the politically charged single ‘Shelter’, shared the solo single ‘The Heart & The Tongue’, and released a concert film called Magnificent Coloring World.

He also appeared on the soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy, linking up with John Legend and Symba for the track ‘See Me Fly’, and on Smoko Ono’s afrobeat-inspired ‘Winners’. His long-awaited team-up with R&B legend Dionne Warwick, ‘Nothing’s Impossible’, was also finally released last year.