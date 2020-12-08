Chance The Rapper’s lawyers “grossly offended” by former manager’s lawsuit

Chance The Rapper‘s lawyers say they are “grossly offended” by a new lawsuit from the rapper’s former manager.

As revealed over the weekend, Pat Corcoran is suing the Chicago rapper for $3million (£2.2m) in unpaid commissions.

Corcoran, widely known as Pat the Manager, alleged in the suit that the rapper ignored his advice regarding the timing of releasing his debut album ‘The Big Day’, and then fired him after the 2019 record failed to light up the charts.

“Mr. Corcoran has filed a suit for allegedly unpaid commissions,” a representative for the rapper told Pitchfork in response. “In fact, Mr. Corcoran has been paid all of the commissions to which he is legally entitled.

“Most of the complaint consists of self-serving and fabricated allegations that are wholly unrelated to Mr. Corcoran’s claim for commissions and were plainly included in a calculated attempt to seek attention.

“Those allegations are wholly without merit, are grossly offensive and we will respond to them within the context of the litigation,” the statement ends.

In court papers filed last month, Corcoran alleged that Chance felt the need to capitalise on the success of his three early mixtapes and announced the release date for ‘The Big Day’ before he had even recorded any material – even though its scheduled arrival was just five months away.

He explained: “Procrastination and lackadaisical effort, perpetuated by various hangers-on uninterested in the hard work of writing and recording, resulted in a freestyle-driven product of subpar quality.”

The manager was eventually fired in April, with Chance instead appointing his brother, rapper Taylor Bennett, and their father, Ken Williams-Bennett, to oversee his affairs – despite a perceived lack of experience in the music industry.

Corcoran claims he was used as a scapegoat for the album’s failure, “rather than accept that his own lack of dedication had doomed the project,” and claims that Chance is refusing to pay for work completed.