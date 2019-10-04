Channel Tres has done the first ever official remix of a Tyler, The Creator song – hear his take on ‘Earfquake’

The 'IGOR' track turns into a skipping house banger

Tyler, The Creator has commissioned the first ever official remix of one of his songs.

The honour has fallen to Channel Tres, who has taken on ‘Earfquake’ from Tyler’s recent LP ‘IGOR’.

Revealing the remix, Tres shared: “thanks [Tyler] for letting me rwrk earfquake. this project meant a lot to me.” Listen to the remix below.

Tres recently shared his new EP ‘Black Moses’, the title track of which featured JPEGMAFIA.

Tyler, meanwhile, released ‘IGOR’ back in May. Read the four-star review of the album by NME‘s Sam Moore here, which called it “an accomplished and evergreen record that’s well worth putting your phone down, turning the TV off and devoting your full attention span to.”

The ‘IGOR’ tour was recently brought to London for a three-night run at Brixton Academy. In a review of the show, NME‘s Jordan Bassett said: “Tyler, the Creator’s first UK show since his ban was a defiant, confounding masterwork.”

NME spoke to Channel Tres at the end of last year about his first steps and the science of partying. “I party hard, bro. I like going out, learning and seeing how people are moving to certain grooves. If there’s a DJ I like, then I’ll watch how they do their thing – I just love the science behind it all,” he said.