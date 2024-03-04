Chappell Roan announces 2024 UK and European tour

Chappell Roan has announced a 2024 UK and European tour.

The former NME cover star is currently on the road with Olivia Rodrigo, serving as one of the opening acts on the ‘Brutal’ singer’s ‘Guts’ world tour. While on the road, Roan has announced a handful of live dates within the UK and Europe taking place this Autumn.

Her string of gigs will kick off at the Le Bataclan in Paris on September 3. From there, Roan will make stops in Amsterdam, London, Manchester, and Glasgow before wrapping up at the Dublin Academy in Ireland on September 17.

The run of dates mark Roan’s largest international headlining shows to date, including a landmark night at London’s Eventim Apollo. A ticket pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, March 6 at 10 GMT. General ticket sales will commence on Friday, March 8 at 10am GMT. Visit here for tickets and check out a full list of tour dates below.

Chappell Roan’s 2024 UK and Europe live dates are:

SEPTEMNBER

3 – Paris, France, Le Bataclan

4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg

10 – London, UK, Eventim Apollo

13 – Manchester, UK, O2 Ritz

15 – Glasgow, UK, Saint Lukes

17 – Ireland, Dublin Academy

The shows are in support of her debut LP ‘The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess‘. In a four-star review of the LP, NME shared: “These sharp pop moments shine brighter than some of the weaker ballads that pad out the lengthy tracklist. Yet ‘The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess’ is a display of Roan’s bold and brazen pen, where she places searing revelations alongside some deliciously cheeky choruses.”

Elsewhere, Roan’s track ‘Red Wine Supernova’ landed the 47th spot on NME‘s 50 best songs of the year list. Journalist Hannah Mylrea wrote: “Three minutes of unadulterated joy, it came with killer hooks and lyrics ready-made for mass singalongs. Proof: did any pop song this year arrive with a better couplet than: “I heard you like magic / I got a wand and a rabbit”?”

In other news, the pop singer is set to perform at this year’s editions of Governers Ball in Queens, New York as well as Hinterland Festival.