Charlamagne Tha God calls out Kanye West over Pete Davidson feud

Charlamagne Tha God has called out Kanye West over his ongoing feud with Pete Davidson.

For the past few weeks, the rapper and producer, who is now legally known as Ye, has made repeated public pleas to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, expressing that he wants to be reunited with his family.

These pleas have also seen him take aim at Kardashian’s new partner, Saturday Night Live mainstay Pete Davidson. In one since-delated Instagram post, West told his fans to “look at this dickhead”, referring to Davidson.

Charlamagne, who co-hosts The Breakfast Club alongside DJ Envy and Angela Yee, has shared his thoughts on West’s recent outbursts over Kardashian and Davidson, who the radio host is friends with.

Kardashian recently asked West to stop his threats before someone does something dangerous to the Saturday Night Live comedian. The Breakfast Club included Kardashian’s reaction in their Rumor Report segment and Charlamagne weighed in.

“Kanye is the epitome of just because someone does something good for you doesn’t mean they’re good for you,” he said.

“Like I’ve said before, in regards to the streets, he’s gon’ learn that wolves don’t make great house pets. He needs to stop playin’ like that,” he added. “And Also, Kim K has been rich her whole life. She’s been rich since she was born. Right? Now, she’s wealthy. So, what do you give the woman who has everything? Normalcy.”

“That’s what Pete is giving her right now. Normalcy. Pizza, ice cream, and Staten Island… It’s driving him crazy that he has all that money and she’s not interested in none of that right now. Just be a good father to your kids and let the marriage go, king.”

He continued: “We gotta stop d-riding dysfunction, too. Like, literally, if this was anybody else, and not Kanye West, and he wasn’t the rich, successful person, we walk around wearing his shoes, y’all would have all types of slander for his lame activity right now. His lame behaviour right now, for the way he won’t leave Kim alone right now. So, knock it off.”

West has said that he is “working on his communication”, and “takes accountability” for recent comments regarding his estranged wife.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them,” he wrote in a new message on Instagram last night (February 15), referencing a spate of recent all-caps posts, and adding that he is “working on my communication.”

He added: “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be a good leader is to be a good listener.”

Meanwhile, West has announced details of a new performance in Miami for his forthcoming new album ‘DONDA 2’ on the album’s prospective release date.