Charlamagne Tha God has claimed that Kanye West owes Big Sean $3 million (£2.3m).

Yesterday (September 30) The Breakfast Club host suggested that Ye’s ongoing tirade against the music industry was somewhat hypocritical owing to his treatment of Big Sean, who is said to have been placed in a “very terrible contract” by West.

Charlamagne said that Sean, who is signed to West’s GOOD Music label, should be “saluted”, adding: “The restraint Big Sean shows to Kanye West is remarkable. That really lets me know he’s a healed individual.

“Because Kanye West … I hope one day Big Sean tells his story, but just know Kanye West owes Big Sean a whole lot of money.

“And he got Big Sean in a very terrible contract to be out here screaming about giving folks their masters back and all types of other things.”

Elaborating on West’s alleged mistreatment of Sean, he claimed: “Kanye West owes Big Sean $3 million. Kanye West gets half of Sean’s profits and half of Sean’s royalties, and Kanye wouldn’t agree to Big Sean getting his masters back from Def Jam.

“Kanye needs to do right by Big Sean.”

Charlamagne said that Sean had at one point come to an agreement with Def Jam to obtain his masters, but the deal was then scrapped by West.

Thank you!!! This would help so much 🙏🏾 https://t.co/6yR3fAKlwB — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 23, 2020

Last month, however, West vowed to give back all of the artists under his GOOD Music record label “the 50% share I have of their masters”. He subsequently said he was committed to “doing whatever is necessary so artists own their own copyrights”.

“Thank you!!! This would help so much,” Sean captioned in a retweet of West’s Twitter post. See that above.

In reference to Ye’s highly publicised views on record label issues, Charlamagne added: “We run around out here misleading other people and really being false prophets, but you’re not even doing right by your own people. Do right by your people, ‘Ye.”

Big Sean released his latest album, ‘Detroit 2’, on September 4 via GOOD Music/Def Jam.