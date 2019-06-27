The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess is publishing a collection of their lyrics

'One, Two, Another' sees the singer explain his writing process

The Charlatans singer Tim Burgess is publishing a collection of his lyrics.

One, Two, Another is published by Little, Brown on November 14.

The book sees Burgess annotate his lyrics and explain his songwriting process.

In the synopsis, Burgess says: “I imagine almost everybody writes songs in different ways, but then again each person may use all the different ways to come up with lyrics to a song. From lists to experiences and stories, there are no rules. A good song is a good song, whoever writes it and however the writing happens. I only know what I do. In this here book, I’ve collected some of the ideas and thoughts and words.”

One, Two, Another will feature lyrics for unreleased songs as well as classic hits such as ‘One To Another’, ‘The Only One I Know’ and ‘Love Is The Key’.

The collection is Burgess’ third book, following his 2013 autobiography Telling Stories and 2017 travelogue Tim Book Two: Vinyl Adventures From Istanbul To San Francisco.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Johnny Marr and Sharon Horgan have given advance praise to One, Two Another. Marr wrote: “Tim Burgess is a crusader and vinyl’s epic voyager. He knows why pop is art, a culture and a cure. Listen and learn – he knows good things.”

Horgan added: “You can’t feel blue around Tim. He makes you feel happy, not just about music but about life. Even the most cynical of souls (mine) become infected by his gorgeous energy. Plus, he gives good vinyl.”

The book’s announcement comes day after The Charlatans were added to the Glastonbury bill at the last minute. They play on the Other Stage at 6.30pm tomorrow (June 28), after Snow Patrol were forced to cancel their appearance due to guitarist Johnny McDaid requiring neck surgery.

The Charlatans’ other confirmed UK date is on Sunday, when they support Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at Exeter’s Sunday Sessions event at Powderham Castle.