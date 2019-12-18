Charles Manson’s ashes used to make mask of his face

The ashes of late convicted murderer and aspiring musician Charles Manson have been used to decorate a mask of his face.

Artists Ryan Almighty and Rik “Sik Rik” Fisher collaborated on the creation of two Manson masks that incorporate human blood as well as ashes from Manson’s cremation.

As TMZ reports, two masks have been made to date at Fisher’s studio in Akron, Ohio.

Almighty was reported to have also used Manson’s ashes to complete a tattoo of the late cult leader’s face onto a friend’s arm earlier this year.

The artist formed a friendship with Manson over 20 years ago, according to notes on his website. He’s also painted a series of portraits with Manson’s “cremains”.

Fisher, meanwhile, is renowned for his licensed masks and sculptures for Iron Maiden and Motorhead, among other acts.

Manson has been in the spotlight again since his death in 2017. In Quentin Tarantino’s retro-romp Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019) his character becomes part of the plot when the film’s fictional world blends with the real-life gruesome murders perpetrated by members of Manson’s cult in Los Angeles in August 1969.

The criminal, who was imprisoned in 1971, learned to play guitar while he was in prison for attempting to cash a forged check prior to the 1969 murders.

He’d arrived in California from Ohio in 1967 and soon managed to ingratiate himself into musical circles, becoming friends with Dennis Wilson of The Beach Boys who in turn introduced him to Neil Young.