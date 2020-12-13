News Music News

Charley Pride, pioneering African-American country singer, dies from COVID-19 complications

Pride was the first African-American to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame

By Jasper Bruce
Charley Pride
Charley Pride on stage at the CMA Awards in November, 2020. It was to be Pride's last public performance before his death on December 12. Credit: Getty/Terry Wyatt

Trailblazing African-American country musician Charley Pride has passed away in Dallas, Texas at age 86.

Pride’s publicist confirmed that Pride’s death on December 12 had been attributed to coronavirus complications.

Born in 1934, Pride was the first African-American inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

He enjoyed considerable chart success during his heyday, scoring 52 Top Ten hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. ‘Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’’, ‘Why Baby Why’ and ‘Night Games’ were among Pride’s 29 songs to reach Number One on that chart.

Pride also earned four Grammy Awards throughout his career, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, Pride was notable for performing in Belfast at the height of The Troubles, when many international artists chose to bypass the city on their tours.

In his home country, he was a distinguished advocate for African-American rights.

“We’re not color blind yet, but we’ve advanced a few paces along the path and I like to think I’ve contributed something to that process,” Pride wrote in his memoir, 2017’s Pride: The Charley Pride Story.

Pride was also a talented baseball player in his youth, earning professional contracts during the 1950s.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire are among the musicians to have paid tribute to Pride following his passing.

In lieu of flowers, Pride’s family request that those wishing to honour the singer’s memory donate to The Pride Scholarship at Jesuit College Preparatory School, St. Philips School and Community Centre.

