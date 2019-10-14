Charli XCX addresses air pollution concerns over burning car in ‘White Mercedes’ video

The pop star clarified details of the video shoot

Charli XCX has responded to fans who were concerned scenes in her latest music video for ‘White Mercedes’ might have caused air pollution.

The visual, directed by Colin Solal Cardo, was released last Thursday (October 10). It featured Charli singing in a suspended white Mercedes-Benz before the sports car was destroyed by a monster truck. The vehicle later goes up in flames, producing massive plumes of black smoke.

After seeing comments about the pyrotechnics and air pollution, the pop star took to Twitter on Saturday (October 12) to clarify details of the video shoot. In a tweet captioned, “just so u know”, Charli explained that the “black smoke and heavy fire is made by special effect liquid they use for cinema”.

“The car itself was completely emptied of all its oil and toxic liquids,” she added. “Even the white paint we put on the car was organic and made easy for removal. Just wanted to let you know.”

‘White Mercedes’ appears on ‘Charli’, the singer’s latest album that arrived in September. Her third studio offering features songs like ‘Gone’ (featuring Christine and the Queens), ‘Blame It On Your Love’ (featuring Lizzo) and ‘Warm’ (featuring Haim). The record was inspired by Ed Sheeran, Charli told Vogue.

In a four-star review of ‘Charli’, NME wrote: “The result of years of experimentation, this album enlists established stars and emerging talents to create a work that is quintessentially Charli XCX.”

Charli is currently touring North America in support of her new album, and will soon land in the UK and Europe. This includes a headline show at London’s Brixton Academy on Halloween (October 31).