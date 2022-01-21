Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama share teaser for ‘Beg For You’ collaboration

Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama have shared a teaser clip for their upcoming new track, ‘Beg For You’ – you can check it out below.

The long-awaited collaboration was first acknowledged in May last year, when Charli revealed the pair had discussed making some music together.

Last month, the singer – who is set to release her new studio album ‘CRASH’ on March 18 – teased her team up with Sawayama further, when she took to Instagram to share a host of photos and videos of some of her upcoming projects.

The post included screenshots of text messages between her and Sawayama, where they discussed their forthcoming collaboration. “Our voices work so well together,” Sawayama messaged Charli, to which she replied: “U sound AMAZING,” adding that Sawayama “seriously crushed it”.

Just over a week later, Charli shared yet another teaser, this time previewing a snippet of the then untitled track on TikTok.

Now, sharing a new teaser via TikTok, Sawayama confirmed that the track is called ‘Beg For You’ and is “coming”. The clip appears to show the pair shooting a video for the new track, which sounds like it samples September’s 2006 dance-floor filler ‘Cry For You’.

“BEG FOR YOU is coming,” Sawayama captioned the post. “@charlixcx here is a little taste because we love u !!!!! are u ready !!!!?? #popmusic #newmusic.” You can check out the teaser below.

Charli has shared two singles from ‘CRASH’ so far: ‘Good Ones’ (which she later had remixed by Perfume Genius) and ‘New Shapes’ (which featured Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek).

The pop star has promised that her new record will sport “an overload of sexiness”, and teased that it will “make people dance and cry at the same time”.

Shortly after the album’s release, Charli will take ‘CRASH’ on the road for a sprawling world tour through North America, the UK and Europe.

She was set to perform on Saturday Night Live last month, but was forced to cancel just hours before hitting the stage due to “limited crew”. She remained on set for the episode, however, appearing in a sketch alongside host Paul Rudd and some of SNL’s regular cast members.

Charli is also gearing up to release a documentary about the making of her last album, ‘How I’m Feeling Now’, titled Alone Together. The first trailer for the film was released last month, following November’s announcement that it would be coming to cinemas this month.