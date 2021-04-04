Charli XCX and Tove Lo have been making “the best music ever” together

A new collaboration between Charli XCX and Tove Lo is in the works according to Charli, who calls it “the best music ever.”

The pair previously linked up on 2017 track ‘Out Of My Head’, which appears on Charli’s ‘Pop 2’ mixtape.

Taking to Instagram, Charli discussed how the pair have been in the studio together in Palm Springs, California, and spoke of the music they’ve created.

“[Tove Lo] and i have been out in Palm Springs writing songs together for a week (tested and safe) and we been making the best music ever!!!!!” she wrote.

In response, Tove Lo said she loves writing with Charli. See the post below.

In recent weeks, Charli XCX has shared a host of new music. Last month, Nasty Cherry, the band she mentors, shared a Charli-written track called ‘Her Body’, while she also shared ‘Spinning’, the first song from her new supergroup with The 1975 and No Rome.

Yet more music might be on the way, too. In a recent interview, Charli said she’s thinking about revisiting unfinished music she made before the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m sort of beginning to think about that again,” she told Insider. “There are thoughts that I’m having, and a direction that I’m taking.”

New music from the singer was also previewed during a livestreamed gig in Los Angeles in March, including a new track seemingly called ‘Don’t Think Twice’.

Reviewing that show, NME wrote: “With more ambition than your usual livestream, Charli’s set tonight is production-heavy but never feels distant. The emotional party starter loses herself in the music with the same joyful abandon as those of us raving from home as she manages to once again unite a global audience with her art.”