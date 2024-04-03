Charli XCX announces 2024 UK arena tour with Shygirl

Charli XCX has announced details of a UK arena tour to take place in November this year – read on for all of the details.

The singer will play four headline shows, the biggest ever in her home country, and she will be joined by Shygirl on all of the dates.

Kicking off at Manchester’s Co-op Live on November 27, Charli will move on to London’s The O2 on November 28 and Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on November 29, before wrapping in Glasgow’s OVO Hydro Arena on December 2.

Fans who pre-order upcoming album ‘BRAT’ before 3pm on April 9 will receive early access to tickets, the pre-sale for which starts at 9am on April 10. Tickets then go on general sale at 9am on April 12 and will be available here.

Sharing the news on her Instagram page, Charli wrote: “UK LET’S RAVE!!! Pre-order BRAT for early access to UK tour presale. From now until 9th April @ 3PM BST. With special guest @0800shygirl : )”

Earlier today (April 3), Charli shared two new singles from the album, in the form of ‘Club Classics’ and ‘B2B’. They follow ‘Von Dutch’, which dropped in February.

‘Club Classics’ sees the singer take on a rave-inspired, high-energy approach. “Put your hands up and dance/ Yeah, I’m gonna dance all night, that’s right/ All night/ Never gonna stop till the morning light,” she sings in the verse, while making nods to the late songwriter SOPHIE in the lyrics, who was a close friend of Charli’s.

‘B2B’ is a more subdued, mellow pop hit. “I don’t wanna go back, back to/ Back to, back to, back to, back to you/ I don’t wanna fall right back to us/ Maybe you should run right back to her,” sings Charli in the emotive chorus, showing a slower side to the LP.

‘BRAT’ is Charli’s sixth studio album and is the eagerly awaited follow-up to 2022’s ‘CRASH’. It has now been confirmed to arrive on Friday, June 7.

The singer also threw a momentous Boiler Room in New York’s Brooklyn in February to launch the ‘BRAT’ campaign, and the show broke the record for the most ever RSVPs to a Boiler Room event, with over 40k people registering to attend.

Speaking to NME about what to expect from ‘BRAT’, she said: “It’s kind of bitchy and gossipy and hardcore and very club feeling. It’s definitely one for the girls who like to party and sweat and rave.

“I feel good about the music. Every artist says this about their new record but I really do feel like this is my best music [yet]. I’m super excited.” Watch the full video interview above.

Elsewhere, Charli has announced a string of ‘BRAT’ live shows and ‘PARTYGIRL’ DJ sets for this summer. Find any remaining tickets here (US) and here (UK).

Additionally, Charli will make an appearance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 in Luton next month.