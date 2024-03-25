Charli XCX announces ‘Brat’ live and ‘PARTYGIRL’ shows in UK, Europe, US and South America

Charli XCX has announced a string of live shows for her upcoming album ‘Brat’, including a series of ‘PARTYGIRL’ DJ shows – see where she’s stopping by below.

The popstar is preparing to drop her sixth studio album ‘Brat‘ in the summer, and has now released dates for a number of shows across the world.

These include ‘Brat’ live shows, which appear to play the upcoming record, and DJ shows she’s named ‘PARTYGIRL’. New York, Chicago and LA will have ‘Brat’ shows, whilst London, Mexico City and São Paulo will hold ‘PARTYGIRL’ DJ shows. Charli will also play a ‘Brat’ show at Barcelona’s Primavera Festival.

Advertisement

See all dates below – get US tickets here and UK tickets here.

Charli XCX will tour:

JUNE

01 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona ^

07 – London, England – Here at Outernet *

11 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center ^

12 – Chicago, IL – Radius ^

15 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall ^

19 – Mexico City, Mexico – LooLoo Studio *

22 – São Paulo, Brazil – Zig Club *

^ Live

* Partygirl

Charli recently released the remix of ‘Von Dutch’, the first teaser of ‘Brat’. The remix sees her team up with TikTok star Addison Rae and longtime collaborator A.G. Cook.

Advertisement

She also spoke to NME at the BRITs, calling her upcoming album “kind of bitchy and gossipy and hardcore and very club feeling. It’s definitely one for the girls who like to party and sweat and rave.”

Charli added: “I feel good about the music. Every artist says this about their new record but I really do feel like this is my best music [yet]. I’m super excited.”

The singer has also previewed her recent tribute to SOPHIE, the visionary producer who died aged 34 in January 2021 in a tragic accident in Athens.

“She believed in me in ways that I didn’t believe [in] myself,” Charli later revealed in The Face. “But I felt like I would never be interesting enough to operate in her world outside of the studio, which was the safe space where we could connect and bond over music.

“I didn’t feel like I was magical enough for this unbelievably magic person. And that makes me ashamed now I don’t have the opportunity to experience that anymore, because she’s gone. I feel ashamed for being a coward. It’s hard to write about. I’m sad for myself that I didn’t experience all this person had to offer.”