Charli XCX announces new BBC podcast ‘Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever’

Charli XCX has announced details of her new BBC podcast, Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever.

The first programme will air on BBC Sounds on Monday (August 9), and will see the artist “chat to friends and celebrity guests from around the world to discover the songs that have been instrumental in shaping their lives”.

The likes of Beabadoobee, Mark Ronson, Tove Lo, Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek will all feature across the first season of Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever, which will consist of 20 episodes.

Advertisement

“The reason I wanted to do this podcast is because I love talking to people, and I love exploring the emotional connection any person can have with music,” Charli said in a statement.

📢MAJOR NEWS ALERT📢@charli_xcx has a brand new @BBCR1 podcast coming to BBC Sounds on Monday 9th August! Keep your eyes peeled for more details to come👀 pic.twitter.com/jkHyysgiDa — BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra & Asian Network Press Office (@BBCRadio1PR) August 5, 2021

“Songs that soundtrack specific moments in life can amplify and affect a moment drastically and so I wanted to explore what those moments and songs are with some of my favourite creative people.

“In every conversation I’ve had, I’ve learnt something brand new about each guest and I feel like I’ve gotten to know each and everyone one of them a little bit more.”

Charli XCX’s next single, ‘Good Ones’, will premiere on September 3. The song is set to be “the first single of her new chapter embracing all that the life of a popstar has to offer in today’s world – fame, glamour and global hits”.