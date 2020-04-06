Charli XCX announces self-isolation album ‘how i’m feeling now’

Charli XCX has announced that she’s releasing a new album with a working title of ‘how i’m feeling now’.

Sharing the news to 1000 of her fans live on Zoom earlier today, the ‘White Mercedes’ pop star explained that she was “going to use this isolation time to make a brand new album from scratch,” which will be released on May 15.

“The nature of this album is gonna be very indicative of the times just because I’m only gonna be able to use the tools I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos… everything – in that sense, it’ll be very DIY,” she said.

‘how i’m feeling now’ follows her third studio album, ‘Charli’, which was released in September last year.

Watch her new album announcement below:

During her period of self-isolation, Charli has been busy delivering a series of special livestream events amid the coronavirus outbreak, featuring the likes of Tove Lo, Christine & The Queens and more.

Last month, she revealed that the coronavirus interrupted plans she had for a “special” show revolving around her debut album ‘True Romance’.

In an Instagram post on March 30, Charli posted a photo of herself circa ‘True Romance’, which was released in 2013. “a while ago i asked u guys to send me some of ur fav images of baby me from the true romance era,” she wrote. “at the time i was in the midst of planning a one of special true romance show…”