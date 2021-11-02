Charli XCX appears to tease collaborators on new album

It appears Charli XCX may have teased the guests who’ll feature on her upcoming fifth studio album.

The singer took to social media yesterday (November 1), first saying she’d “be revealing a lot of secrets this week” before tweeting a long list of artists.

Those mentioned include frequent collaborators A.G. Cook, Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek, along with Rina Sawayama, Oneohtrix Point Never and many more. Take a look at the full list below:

a. g. cook, george daniel, deaton chris anthony, lotus iv, christine and the queens, caroline polachek, oscar holter, digital farm animals, rina sawayama, ian kirkpatrik, jason evigan, justin raisen, sadpony, ariel rechtshaid, ilya, oneohtrixpointnever, mike wise, jon shave.. — Charli (@charli_xcx) November 1, 2021

Advertisement

Fans began to speculate a collaboration with both Christine and the Queens and Polachek could be on the way back in September, after Charli posted a photo of the three artists together. Christine and the Queens featured on ‘Gone’ from Charli’s self-titled 2019 album, while Polachek appeared on two tracks from Charli’s ‘Pop 2’ mixtape in 2017.

The new album is set to arrive in 2022, and will follow on from last year’s ‘How I’m Feeling Now’. Charli has released one single from the album thus far, ‘Good Ones’ back in September.

Last month, Charli indicated what fans could expect from the album, telling InStyle the record is “kind of all about sex and sexuality” and “can make people dance and cry at the same time”. A week later, the singer elaborated on those comments, telling fans they can expect “an overload of sexiness” during a recent appearance on The Chart Show on Apple Music 1.

“I want it to all feel sexy. Like the music, the sounds, the tour, the videos, the clothes, the way they feel,” the singer explained. “So that’s kind of my hope really that everyone just discovers they’re in a sexy demon and it all comes out.”