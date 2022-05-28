Charli XCX cancels Radio 1 Big Weekend performance after losing her voice

Charli XCX has had to cancel her performance at this weekend’s Radio 1 Big Weekend after losing her voice.

The pop star took to social media on Friday (May 27) to tell fans that she wouldn’t be able to make shows in Belgium and the Netherlands.

“I’m devastated to inform you that I have to cancel my shows in both Brussels and Utrecht today and tomorrow,” she wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I have completely lost my voice and despite trying many techniques to revive it, it is not returning.

“I am under doctors orders to go on both vocal and physical rest in the hope that my voice will come back as soon as possible. I wish that there was a way that I could perform for you guys, but singing is literally impossible right now and the show is too physical to tackle whilst my glands are flared up and in pain.”

Her post continued: “I am so sorry to let you down, I really am. I was so looking forward to these next 2 shows in Europe. I will keep you updated with my progress and hopefully with rest and the right medication I will be back fighting fit.”

angels coming to the Brussels & Utrecht shows please read. i am so sorry and i’m really disappointed 💔 pic.twitter.com/iv6GCVxuBg — Charli (@charli_xcx) May 27, 2022

Charli was scheduled to perform on Sunday (May 29) at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Coventry, but due to the issues with her voice she’s had to pull out.

“We’re sorry to hear that Charli XCX can’t make it on Sunday to Radio 1’s Big Weekend,” Radio 1 tweeted on Friday. “We wish her all the best and a speedy recovery!”

Charli responded by retweeting the message and writing: “I’m so sorry everyone. I’ve started taking my antibiotics and hopefully I’ll be back ASAP.”

i’m so sorry everyone. i’ve started taking my antibiotics and hopefully i’ll be back ASAP 💔💔💔 https://t.co/agFLK4TKDm — Charli (@charli_xcx) May 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Charli XCX recently teased a brand new collaboration with Tiësto called ‘Hot In It’.

The pop star shared a snippet of the new song on TikTok in a clip of herself getting ready to attend this year’s amfAR Gala in Cannes.

Charli’s last album was March’s ‘Crash’. In a four-star review, NME‘s El Hunt wrote: “Since the beginning, we’ve seen Charli XCX trying on many guises, whether she’s referencing new-wave on ‘Sucker’ or teaming up with SOPHIE to craft an alien new interpretation of pop on her 2016 EP ‘Vroom Vroom’.

“One emotion that her music will never evoke is boredom, and even when her sights are trained on infiltrating mainstream pop, she’s still an artist with a knack for surprising. If ‘Crash’ really does mark the death of Charli XCX as a major label artist – what a way to go.”