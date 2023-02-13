Charli XCX on remixing Caroline Polachek‘s ‘Welcome To My Island’: “I was honoured when she asked me”

Charli XCX has said she was “honoured” when Caroline Polachek asked her to remix her recent single ‘Welcome To My Island’. Watch our video interview with her above.

Speaking to NME at on The BRIT Awards 2023 red carpet, XCX discussed working on her and and The 1975‘s George Daniel’s version of ‘Welcome To My Island’ – which dropped last month ahead of the release of Polachek’s new album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ this week (February 14).

“It was so fun,” XCX said of the remix. “I made it with my boyfriend [George Daniel], and we love Caroline. I’m such a huge fan of Caroline.”

Advertisement

Further praising Polachek, XCX went on to add: “I want to say it right here, I think Caroline Polachek is going to be nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys in 2024.”

She continued: “I think she is just legendary. She is an angel sent from above, I just love her. And I was honoured when she asked me to remix her song because she’s such an incredible writer and producer.”

Charli XCX’s fifth studio album ‘Crash’ dropped last year. When asked if she’s back in the studio, XCX replied: “I am, yeah. It’s slow, but in a nice way. I’m just trying to take time for myself and my personal life, as well as making bops.”

Meanwhile, XCX has criticised the BRITs all-male Artist Of The Year shortlist. Central Cee, Fred Again.., George Ezra, Harry Styles and Stormzy were all nominated for the UK Artist Of The Year award in January.

When asked by the BBC why she wasn’t an Artist Of The Year nominee – despite being nominated in the Best Pop/R&B category award – she said: “Great question. I’ve heard a lot of chat about the fact there weren’t enough females in album cycle and that’s why no one was nominated; but, I was in album cycle and I had a Number One album [with ‘Crash’].

Advertisement

“There’s many of us, so I don’t know. You should ask them. We’re doing everything right. I don’t think it’s our fault. I think it might be theirs.”

Check back at NME for more interviews from the BRIT Awards 2023.