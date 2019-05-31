Watch Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens debut new collaboration ‘Gone’

The two artists performed together at Primavera last night

Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens debuted their surprise new collaboration live at Primavera Festival last night – check out fan-shot footage of the performance below.

Charli is currently readying her third studio album, which will follow 2014’s ‘Sucker’. Her last full release came with her ‘Pop 2’ mixtape, which came out in December 2017.

‘Gone’, which will feature on her new album, was premiered live last night during Charli’s set at Primavera in Barcelona. Christine joined the artist on stage during her set to perform the track – check out fan-shot footage of the performance below.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

‘Gone’ won’t be the only collaboration on Charli’s new album: she released her Lizzo-featuring song ‘Blame It On Your Love’ earlier this month.

Speaking to NME recently about her “experimental” new record, Charli said that she went “all in” during the writing and recording process.

“There are definitely lots of more experimental moments. I’ve been working with some really great producers from A. G. Cook to Nömak, who is really incredible at sound design,” she revealed. “There are a lot of harder moments on the record compared to really stripped-back things.”

Christine and the Queens, meanwhile, headlined All Points East Festival in London last weekend, and marked the occasion by performing a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’.