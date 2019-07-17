Watch Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens team up in dramatic ‘Gone’ video

The two artists debuted their collaborative track live at Primavera back in May

Charli XCX has released her latest single ‘Gone’, a collaboration with Christine and the Queens – watch the pair’s dramatic all-weather video for the track below.

The London artist is set to release her new album ‘Charli’ in September, which will be her first studio LP since 2014’s ‘Sucker’ and the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Pop 2’ mixtape.

After giving ‘Gone’ its live debut at Primavera back in May, Charli has now released her new single and its dramatic accompanying video. The clip features both Charli and Christine giving a passionate performance of the track as rain falls and they dance on top of a white vintage car.

The stage set-up later bursts into flames and sparks fly as the drama reaches a crescendo – you can watch the full video for ‘Gone’ below.

Addressing her fans on Twitter this evening (July 17), Charli said that the new song is about “feeling shy and anxious and unstable, and trying to break out and free yourself of those feelings”.

“I love this song so much,” she added.

Charli will promote her upcoming new record with a series of UK live dates; details of which you can see below.

October

27 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

28 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

30 – Albert Hall, Manchester

31 – O2 Brixton Academy, London

Last month, Charli spoke about her conflicting feelings towards working in the music industry, acknowledging that sometimes she feels like she doesn’t “want to be an artist at all”.