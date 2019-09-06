Charli XCX continues to tease new album with ‘February 2017’, featuring Clairo and Yaeji

‘Charli’ drops next week

Charli XCX has spent the past few months drip-feeding fans tracks from her upcoming album, ‘Charli’. And today, she’s dropped another a cut off the record: ‘February 2017’, featuring Clairo and Yaeji.

Though this is Charli’s first time collaborating with Clairo, last year she tapped Yaeji for a remix of her song ‘Focus’.

In an Instagram post, Charli explained that ‘February 2017’ looks back on a period of time where the singer felt that she was “being a shitty person and doing something really hurtful to someone so brilliant and amazing.” “This song is about asking for forgiveness,” she added. Listen to it below:

February 2017 (feat. Clairo and Yaeji)

The fresh release follows previously released songs like ‘Blame It On Your Love’ featuring Lizzo, ‘Gone’ with Christine and the Queens and the Sky Ferreira-assisted ‘Cross You Out’. Last week, Charli unveiled ‘Warm’, her collaboration with sister outfit Haim.

‘Charli’ is due out next Friday (September 13), and is the follow-up to her 2015 sophomore album ‘Sucker’. During a recent conversation with NME, Charli described her new record as “experimental”, saying she “really went all in” on the project. “I didn’t go small on this,” she explained. “Since the mixtapes [‘Number 1 Angel’ and ‘Pop 2’, both released in 2017], I’ve really wanted to push my sound and push pop as far as it can go. I feel really proud of the music that I’ve made, so I really want the songs to have as much of a moment individually as possible.”

‘Charli’ will also feature fewer laid-back and acoustic numbers and “a lot of harder moments”, the singer added.

Elsewhere, Charli recently reunited with Christine and the Queens to perform a cover of 1975’s ‘TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.