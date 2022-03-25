Charli XCX shares deluxe edition of ‘Crash’ with four new songs

Charli XCX has shared the deluxe version of new album ‘Crash’, which features four additional tracks.

The expanded edition of Charli’s fifth album takes its tracklist to 16 songs, with the inclusion of ‘Selfish Girl’, ‘How Can I Not Know What I Need Right Now’, ‘Sorry If I Hurt You’ and ‘What You Think About Me’.

Production on the four new tracks is handled by George Daniel, Lotus IV, Deaton Chris Anthony and A.G. Cook, each of whom contributed to production on the original version of ‘Crash’. Listen to the deluxe edition below:

‘Crash’ arrived last Friday (March 18) after being previewed with singles like ‘Good Ones’, ‘New Shapes’ (with Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek), Rina Sawayama collaboration ‘Beg For You’ and ‘Baby’.

In a four-star review of ‘Crash’, NME praised Charil’s ability at blending her “mainstream pop and left-field” sensibilities, saying the album’s best moments came when both elements collided.

“One emotion that her music will never evoke is boredom, and even when her sights are trained on infiltrating mainstream pop, she’s still an artist with a knack for surprising,” wrote El Hunt. “If ‘Crash’ really does mark the death of Charli XCX as a major label artist – what a way to go.”

Earlier this month, Charli made her Saturday Night Live debut, performing ‘Beg For You’ and ‘Baby’. The singer was originally set to appear on the show last December, but her appearance was cancelled at the last minute due to COVID restrictions.