Charli XCX debuts song about SOPHIE at Billboard’s Women In Music event

Charli XCX has debuted a new song written about SOPHIE, titled ‘So I’, live while performing at Billboard’s Women In Music event – watch fan-shot footage of the song below.

While at the Billboard Women in Music 2024 event in Los Angeles on March 6, the singer-songwriter took to the stage to perform an unreleased track, ‘So I’, live for the first time. The song was written in memory of her close collaborator SOPHIE, who died in 2021. The track also seemingly references SOPHIE’s 2017 track ‘It’s Okay To Cry’.

In the emotionally-charged song, Charli XCX sings over the chorus: “Wish I tried to pull you closer / You pushed me hard, made me focus / Your words, brutal, loving, truthful / I was petrified“.

Charli XCX previously spoke of ‘So I’, claiming that her upcoming album will see her return to her roots in club music, and will also feature a song dedicated to the late singer, producer and DJ SOPHIE, who was her longtime friend and collaborator.

Ellaborating on the song, Charli told NME: “It’s probably not as simply put as [a tribute] but there is a song on the record which talks about my relationship with SOPHIE. Essentially, dealing with grief is what the song is about. It’s very real. All the lyrics are things that I would text my friends – the kind of dialogue and the voice of this record is very conversational and very diar-etic for sure.”

Charli and SOPHIE worked together on many projects, beginning in 2015 with the former’s ‘Vroom Vroom’ EP. They went on to collaborate on the singles ‘After the Afterparty’, ‘No Angel’, and ‘Girls Night Out’, as well as the ‘Number 1 Angel’ tracks ‘Roll With Me’ and ‘Lipgloss’, and ‘Pop 2’ track ‘Out of My Head’.

Charli XCX is due to release her next album, ‘Brat’, sometime this summer. While the album has yet to receive a release date, one single has been shared from the record, ‘Von Dutch’.