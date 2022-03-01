Charli XCX drops “sexy” new disco pop single ‘Baby’

Charli XCX has shared another new single from her forthcoming album ‘CRASH’.

The disco pop track – Baby’, sees the singer accompanied by two backing dancers in a new video, which you can view below.

The single, which follows her recent collaboration ‘Beg For You’ with Rina Sawayama, is “about great sex” according to the singer and it was one of the first she wrote for her new album.

She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music: “It’s probably the most sexy song I’ve ever made. It’s about sex and sexuality and having good sex and just feeling yourself essentially. I know that that’s the tone. I knew that that was the tone I wanted to carry across for the entire record. This kind of hyper-sexualised, feminine power zone was where I was feeling myself going, and ‘Baby’ was the genesis of this.”

Charli has been nominated for two gongs at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, which will be held at London’s O2 Academy Brixton tomorrow night, (March 2).

She is up for Best Song In The World and Best Song By A UK Artist for recent single ‘Good Ones’.

The evening will be co-hosted by comedian, actor and writer Daisy May Cooper and grime trailblazer and radio host Lady Leshurr, alongside huge live performances from Sam Fender, Griff, Rina Sawayama and the recently revealed BERWYN and Chvrches featuring special guest Robert Smith of The Cure. Halsey will also be in attendance on the night to pick up this year’s Innovation Award.

Charli’s new album ‘CRASH’ is out on March 18. Shortly after the album’s release, Charli will take ‘CRASH’ on the road for a world tour through North America, UK and Europe.