It's finally here!

Charli XCX has announced details of her new album, ‘Charli’, the follow up to 2004’s ‘Sucker.’

The album, set for release on September 13, features a whole host of collaborators. Aside from previous collaborations that have been released with Troye Sivan and Lizzo, there’s further joint efforts with artists including Christine and the Queens, Sky Ferreira, CupcakKe, HAIM and more.

Charli also shared the new album’s artwork and tracklisting – see them below:

‘Charli’ tracklist:

1. ‘Next Level Charli’

2. ‘Gone’ (feat. Christine and the Queens)

3. ‘Cross You Out’ (feat. Sky Ferreira)

4. ‘1999’ (feat. Troye Sivan)

5. ‘Click’ (feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash)

6. ‘Warm’ (feat. HAIM)

7. ‘Thoughts’

8. ‘Blame It On Your Love’ (feat. Lizzo)

9. ‘White Mercedes’

10. ‘Silver Cross’

11. ‘I Don’t Wanna Know’

12. ‘Official’

13. ‘Shake It’ (feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar)

14. ‘February 2017’ (feat. Clairo and Yaeji)

15. ‘2099’ (feat. Troye Sivan)

To coincide with the release, Charli has also announced four new UK live dates in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London. Dates are listed below and will be on sale from June 21.

October UK dates

27 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow UK

28 – O2 Institute, Birmingham UK

30 – Albert Hall, Manchester UK

31 – O2 Brixton Academy, London UK

Speaking to NME about what fans can expect from her upcoming album, Charli said: “I didn’t go small on this, I really went all in.”

“Maybe too in, so I really wanna prep people. Since the mixtapes [2017’s ‘Number 1 Angel’ and ‘Pop 2′], I’ve really wanted to push my sound and push pop as far as it can go. I feel really proud of the music that I’ve made, so I really want the songs to have as much of a moment individually as possible.”

She continued: “There are definitely lots of more experimental moments. I’ve been working with some really great producers from A. G. Cook to Nömak, who is really incredible at sound design.

“There are a lot of harder moments on the record compared to really stripped-back things.”

Asked about the reason for returning to a conventional album format for this project, Charli XCX replied: “I think essentially for me, if you look at it on paper, they kind of are albums but they’re called mixtapes just so I could put them out faster.”