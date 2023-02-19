Charli XCX has been in the studio with Robyn and Patrik Berger, the producer of some of their biggest hits.

Berger shared a photo on Instagram of him in the studio with Charli XCX and Robyn. “Thank you for a great day in the studio. And thank you for my entire career basically,” he wrote alongside the image.

Berger has previously worked with Robyn on her iconic 2010 track ‘Dancing On My Own’ and produced Charli XCX’s breakout track ‘Boom Clap’. More recently, he worked on ‘Official’ from her 2019 album ‘Charli’ and also has collaborations with the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen, Icona Pop and Lana Del Rey.

Advertisement

Charli XCX previously supported Robyn on tour at the beginning of her career and, in a 2020 interview, spoke about how Robyn had helped her when she was feeling “really nervous”.

“I’ll never forget when we were on tour in Australia together years ago. You came over to me at some party where I was feeling really nervous and you said, ‘Don’t worry about what anyone else thinks of you. We’ll have fun together, being ourselves,” Charli told Robyn.

“It was a really simple gesture, but one that has stuck with me forever.” In response, Robyn said that “caring about people is so much nicer than caring about what [they] think.”

At the 2020 NME Awards, Charli presented Robyn with the Songwriter Of The Decade award alongside Christine And The Queens.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME after the Awards, Charli said: “What’s not to love [about Robyn]? She’s just so unique and I feel like she’s just done her own thing since day one. She has paved the way for pop artists who don’t play by the rules. I feel so inspired by her, constantly.”

Robyn’s last release came in 2022 when she shared a cover of Neneh Cherry’s ‘Buffalo Stance’ for her ‘The Versions’ project. Her last album was 2018’s ‘Honey’.

Charli released her latest album ‘Crash’ in 2022 and recently confirmed she’s already working on a follow-up. “It’s slow, but in a nice way,” she told NME. “I’m just trying to take time for myself and my personal life, as well as making bops.”