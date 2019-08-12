Charli XCX: “I’m kind of a chart flop recently”

Her comments come after two of her recent songs failed to crack the UK Top 40

Charli XCX has said she’s been “a chart flop” of late.

The musician, 27, wrote on Twitter yesterday (August 11) that she hasn’t been particularly successful in the UK charts recently.

In July, the singer released a collaboration with Christine and the Queens, ‘Gone’, which peaked at Number 58 in the UK singles chart. Earlier this summer she joined forces with K-Pop behemoths BTS for ‘Dream Glow’, which peaked at number 61.

Charli, however, made light of her 2019 charts performance, saying: “honestly lol if u think i care.” She followed the tweet with: “honestly, i’m fucking iconic.”

The London-based artist releases her third record, ‘Charli’, in September. It follows 2013’s ‘True Romance’ and ‘Sucker’ (2014), as well as a number of mixtapes between 2012 and 2017.

In other news, The 1975′‘s Matty Healy has shared details of a new collaboration with Charli.

In a series of tweets posted on Saturday night (August 10) he proclaimed that Charli is “a fucking force” because she wrote her mixtape ‘Pop 2’in a week, before adding that he had sent the ‘Boom Clap’ hitmaker a beat.

“Sent her a beat at like 5pm yesterday,” Healy’s tweet began, “and woke up this morning to a HIT. A MONSTER TUNE!!”

He added: “I’m prolific but she’s on some shit @charli_xcx”.