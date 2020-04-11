Charli XCX is inviting fans to make remixes of new song ‘Forever’

Charli XCX is inviting fans to make their own remixes of her recent single ‘Forever’.

The track, shared on Thursday (April 9), is the first glimpse at the singer’s upcoming album ‘how i’m feeling now’, which is set to be written, recorded and released entirely in a period of self-isolation.

Yesterday (April 10), Charli invited fans to appear in the music video for ‘Forever’, and she’s now shared a download link to the stems for the track, inviting fans to make their own interpretations of the song and send her their remixes.

🤍 “forever” stems 🤍 send me ur remixes… https://t.co/y6cZdj2Iat — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 10, 2020

Advertisement

When announcing ‘how i’m feeling now’, the singer revealed that she would be inviting fans in on her creative process, showing them how an album is written, recorded and released, and inviting them to contribute their ideas on songs, artwork, music videos and more.

“The nature of this album is gonna be very indicative of the times just because I’m only gonna be able to use the tools I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos… everything – in that sense, it’ll be very DIY,” she said.

‘how i’m feeling now’ will follow the singer’s third studio album, ‘Charli’, which was released in September last year.

As well as working on the new album, Charli XCX has also been hosting a series of special live-stream events amid the coronavirus outbreak, with guests including Clairo, Christine and the Queens and Zara Larsson.