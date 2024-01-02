Charli XCX is reportedly writing songs for Britney Spears’ new album

Charli XCX is reportedly working on music for Britney Spears‘ comeback album.

Spears hasn’t released any music since 2016’s ‘Glory’, taking a hiatus to fight the conservatorship her father had held over her since 2008. Jamie Spears was suspended from his role as conservator in 2021.

Despite that, she has guested on two songs – will.i.am‘s ‘Mind Your Business’ from last year and Elton John‘s ‘Hold Me Closer’ from 2022.

Now, sources have suggested that Charli XCX is part of the writing team for Spears’ prospective comeback album, but has not yet met her.

“The Britney album is being kept top secret. Work has been going behind the scenes for quite a while to gather a series of killer songs to bring Britney back with a bang,” the source told The Sun [via The Line Of Best Fit].

“Charli has a great track record when it comes to writing clever pop songs,” the source continues. “She went into the studio earlier in the year to make some songs using Britney’s guidance of what she is after. She came up with a really strong track that is expected to make it on to the album, which Britney’s team hope will be out in 2024.”

Charli XCX had previously written songs for Spears’ 2013 album ‘Britney Jean’ but none made the cut. She was also set to feature on a remix of ‘Slumber Party”, but in an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last year, she shared that “it just couldn’t work out with the timings and everything”.

She has also been working on music of her own lately, including collaborations with her fiancé, George Daniel of The 1975.

“We’ve done a couple of things together. We’ve got a few ideas in the works,” she told the Sprout Podcast, revealing that she has already been in the studio to record some tracks for her next album.

In her appearance on the podcast, Charli XCX also went on to describe the “totally different” styles that the two have towards making music – with The 1975 tending to take a more careful approach towards writing and recording, while she tends to rely more on her instincts.

“They take a lot of time when they are making a record and generally in the past I have been very fast,” she began. “That used to be part of my process, this spontaneous, instinctual thing.”

While any further details on Charli’s upcoming album have yet to be announced, the forthcoming release will mark her sixth studio record and first LP since 2022’s ‘Crash’.