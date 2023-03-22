Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff to pen original songs for upcoming A24 film ‘Mother Mary’

Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff are reportedly teaming up to pen new music for A24’s upcoming film Mother Mary.

As revealed via a Deadline report, the pair will write and produce original songs to appear in the film, though the film’s official score is being composed by Daniel Hart, who has notably worked on The Green Knight.

Mother Mary – described as an epic pop melodrama – is set to star Anne Hathaway as a fictional musician and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer played by Michaela Coel. The Green Knight‘s David Lowery is set to direct and has penned a script for the film.

Mother Mary is set to be filmed in Germany later this year and has yet to receive a release date. It will also notably be Lowery’s third film with A24, having previously directed The Green Knight and 2017’s A Ghost Story. It will mark Lowery’s third time working with composer Daniel Hart, who also composed for A Ghost Story.

Earlier this month at SXSW 2023, it was reported that Charli XCX was listed as a composer for teen sex comedy film Bottoms, in which a pair of queer high school students start a fight club to have sex before graduation.

In February, Charli XCX confirmed that she has signed a new recording deal for two albums with a currently unspecified record label, though she has confirmed that it isn’t Dirty Hit, saying she is “too expensive” for them. She said in 2020 that her latest record, 2022’s ‘Crash’, would be her “5th and final album under my current record deal” with Atlantic Records.