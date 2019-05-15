Listen to Charli XCX and Lizzo’s new collaboration, ‘Blame It on Your Love’

Fans might recognise the hook already.

Charli XCX has released her new single ‘Blame It on Your Love’, featuring Lizzo – listen to the track below.

Produced by Stargate and written in Los Angeles, the new song is Charli’s first new solo material since ‘1999’, her stand-alone collaborative single with Troye Sivan which emerged back in October. She also appeared on Clean Bandit and Bhad Bhabie’s single ‘Playboy Style’ late last year.

With a hook that was previously sampled in Charli’s ‘Track10’, listen to ‘Blame It on Your Love’ below:

Making the announcement that the new song was coming on Instagram earlier this week (May 13), Charli asked her followers: “Imagine if I made a song with Lizzo AKA the Queen of everything – would you die?? I would dieeeeeeee!!!

“Prep my grave ASAP, we got a bop coming this week,” she added – see the post below.

Back in January, Charli told fans that she intends to release an album at some point this year. Her last LP, ‘Sucker’, was released back in December 2014.

Lizzo, meanwhile, dropped her third solo album ‘Cuz I Love You’ last month.

Earlier this month, Lizzo registered her delight after a mash-up video which imagined BTS dancing to her hit ‘Juice’ went viral on social media. The edited clip in question actually came from the group’s recent performance of ‘Boy With Luv’ on Saturday Night Live.