Listen to a clip of Charli XCX’s new song ‘Forever’ from upcoming quarantine album

Charli XCX has shared a clip of the first new song she has recorded for her upcoming album ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ – check it out below.

Yesterday (April 6), the pop star announced that she would be using her time under the coronavirus-enforced lockdown to write and record a full-length project from scratch. She explained that the process would be “extremely collaborative” and “very DIY”.

Taking to Twitter this evening (April 7), Charli shared a snippet of a track called ‘Forever’. “Here’s the instrumental from the first song I’ve been working on for the album,” she captioned the video.

The 30-second segment combines distorted processed drums and synths, while its accompanying visuals intersperse various shots of the artist recording at her home.

here’s the instrumental from the first song i’ve been working on for the album. it’s called forever. i’ll share a version with my vocals/topline ideas on my insta live in 3 hours 💓 pic.twitter.com/32f8zjNI43 — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 7, 2020

Charli went on to state that she would be sharing her “vocals/topline ideas” for ‘Forever’ later tonight via Instagram Live. Further updates and behind-the-scenes footage are expected to be shared on a regular basis.

“The nature of this album is gonna be very indicative of the times just because I’m only gonna be able to use the tools I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos… everything – in that sense, it’ll be very DIY,” Charli said of the album during yesterday’s announcement.

‘How I’m Feeling Now’ will serve as the follow-up to her latest studio album ‘Charli’, which was released in September of last year.

Meanwhile, Charli has also been busy delivering a series of special live-stream events amid the coronavirus outbreak. The regular broadcasts have seen her team up with the likes of Tove Lo, Christine & The Queens and more.