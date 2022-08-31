Charli XCX postpones Brighton Revive Live gig due to illness

Charli XCX has postponed her gig in Brighton tonight (August 31) as part of the National Lottery and the Music Venue Trust’s Revive Live tour due to illness.

The singer was due to play the Concorde 2 venue tonight for the fundraising tour, which was launched in 2020 in an effort to help UK grassroots venues survive post-COVID.

In a statement yesterday (August 30), Charli said she was suffering from a stomach bug and would keep fans updated on her wellbeing ahead of the show.

She said: “Guys I’ve had a stomach bug for the last 48 hours since I woke up the day after Reading fest. It’s been brutal. I was hoping I’d feel better by this eve so I could tackle the Brighton show tomorrow but I just don’t know if the universe is gonna let it happen for me.

“I’m resting in bed and literally been sleeping through my fever the past two days. Just been prescribed some antibiotics so fingers crossed. I’ll keep you all updated.

On Wednesday morning, she then confirmed that the show was cancelled and that she is looking in to the possibility of rescheduling the gig for later this week.

In the second update, Charli wrote: “Angels, unfortunately I have to postpone my show tonight in Brighton for Music Venue Trust. I have some kind of severe stomach bug / food poisoning and my doctor has advised me to rest so I can recover and hopefully be able to go ahead with the show at a later date this week.

“My team are working with the venue to see if we can reschedule for the next few days when I’m better. They will have an update for you by the end of the day and will advise on ticket validity and next steps etc.”

Back in January, the Revive Live Tour returned with a series of winter dates that included special shows from the likes of Bastille and Enter Shikari.

Organisers then shared details of a further 200 concerts for between June and September 2022, including Paolo Nutini (September 12), Sleaford Mods (July 27) and The Amazons (August 11).

More than 10,000 tickets for the gigs will be gifted to National Lottery players, giving music fans the opportunity to enjoy music in their local venue at an affordable price, per a press release. National Lottery players can take a ‘plus one’ for free. Visit here for further details.

Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, said: “At a time when many people are facing a tough financial situation it’s fantastic that The National Lottery are supporting the return of live music with such a fantastic two-for-one offer on tickets for fans.

“There are some absolutely unmissable and essential one-off events, but most importantly the Revive Live partnership between The National Lottery and Music Venue Trust is once again putting support behind new and emerging artists who need it the most.”