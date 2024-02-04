Charli XCX previews new song ‘Von Dutch’ on TikTok

Charli XCX has previewed her new song ‘Von Dutch’ with a 20-second snippet on social media – check it out below.

“Good thing I didn’t switch labels!” she wrote on TikTok, alongside the clip of the track. “I’m bored here’s the new song :)” reads the video’s caption.

“You’re obsessin’, just confess it / Cuz it’s obvious / I’m your number one” she sings over an infectious, high-energy arrangement. “I’m just living that life / Von Dutch, cult classic but it still pop / I get money, you get mad because the bank stop / Yeah, I know your little secret, but your act’s up”.

‘Von Dutch’ may prove to be the first single ahead of Charli’s upcoming sixth studio album, details of which are yet to be announced. Her last album was 2022’s ‘Crash’.

In the time since that release, the singer has shared various singles including one of the most popular songs of the summer, ‘Speed Drive’. Written as part of the soundtrack for the hit Greta Gerwig film Barbie, the track featured an interpolation of Toni Basil’s hit ‘Mickey’.

More recently, she dropped a collaborative track with Sam Smith titled ‘In The City’ – which her fiancé George Daniel of The 1975 also lent a hand to.

Charli and Daniel first began working together back in 2021, when they teamed up to record the track ‘Spinning’. They later went on to confirm their romance on social media last year, before confirming news of their engagement last November.

Charli also recently announced her return to Boiler Room, which is scheduled for February 22. She will be joined by Daniel, A.G. Cook and Easyfun.

The British singer last performed for Boiler Room in 2020, where she live streamed her first live performance of the pandemic-inspired album ‘How I’m Feeling Now‘. In a review of the Boiler Room livestream, NME wrote: “That crown might not be hers but, despite this show’s flaws, she’s clearly still the queen of all things partying. We’re counting down the days til we don’t have to rely on a stable server to reap the benefits of that.”

Along with working on her new album, Charli is reportedly writing songs for the upcoming Britney Spears album

In other news, Charli has been nominated for a BRIT Award for Best Pop Act – find out all the other nominees here.