Charli XCX responds to rumours she’s joined Dirty Hit

Charli XCX has confirmed that she has not signed a new record contract with Dirty Hit.

It comes after the pop artist revealed earlier today (February 22) that she had penned a new contract.

During an appearance on British Vogue‘s ‘In The Bag’ series, Charli showed the camera her “brand new recording contract” for “two albums”. She added: “We’re in business!”

Some fans suggested that she may have signed to indie label Dirty Hit, which is home to The 1975, Rina Sawayama and No Rome – all of whom Charli has collaborated with.

But she has since responded to a fan on Twitter, writing: “i’m too expensive for them.”

i’m too expensive for them 😉 https://t.co/1ZXWeqERfJ — Charli (@charli_xcx) February 22, 2023

She said in 2020 that her latest record, 2022’s ‘Crash’, would be her “5th and final album under my current record deal” with Atlantic Records, which she signed when she was 16.

Speaking to NME last October, Charli said she was “not sure” whether she wanted to become an independent artist after her major label deal with Atlantic expired. “There’s so many interesting options that would work for me,” she explained.

“I like not having to foot the bill for everything at the beginning, that’s quite scary. Especially when you want to do things on the kind of scale that I did on the last record. I’m still exploring, definitely.”

Elsewhere in the new ‘In The Bag’ video, Charli talked about having written “so many cringe lyrics” in the past. “I actually think the dumbest lyrics are the best lyrics,” she said. “My main example of that, for myself, is a song I wrote called ‘I Love It’.”

Charli recently remixed Caroline Polachek’s single ‘Welcome To My Island’ with The 1975’s George Daniel.

She also recently criticised the BRITs over this year’s all-male Artist Of The Year shortlist.