Charli XCX responds to Aphex Twin using her face for live visuals

Charli XCX has responded to Aphex Twin using her face as live visuals during his live performance in London.

During his headlining set at All Points East in London’s Victoria Park on August 19, the DJ used photos of XCX, the late pop producer SOPHIE, Dua Lipa, Stormzy and others with his face superimposed on them as visuals for a part of his show.

XCX – real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison – took to Twitter/X to share her reaction to the DJ using her photos as visuals. The pop singer tweeted “I’ve officially made it” while quote tweeting fan-captured footage of the moment from the show.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to share their reactions over the visuals. One user said: “History within History,” while another shared: “You are the visual, baby.” Another fan said: “Only you would have the ability to do something as pharaonic as this slay,” while a different user shared: “Aphex collab when?”

Elsewhere, the DJ is set to make appearances at Meo Kalorama in Lisbon (September 1) and Forwards Festival in Bristol (September 2).

Aphex Twin has also launched a new augmented reality app to accompany his recent EP ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760’.

The AR app called ‘YXBoZXh0d2lu’, which translates to ‘aphextwin’ when decrypted using Base64 binary-to-text encoding, presents an alternate world of interactive AR – bringing the artwork, music and video from the ‘Blackbox Life Recorder…’ era to life in 3D.

Fans can access numerous AR landscapes soundtracked by music from Aphex Twin’s most recent EP. The experiences are triggered by pointing your smartphone camera at the packaging for the release.

In other Charli XCX news, the pop singer was recently featured on the track ‘2 die 4’ from social media influencer, Addison Rae’s latest EP ‘AR’.

XCX also released the music video for her song ‘Speed Drive’ from the Barbie soundtrack.