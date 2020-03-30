Charli XCX has revealed that the coronavirus interrupted plans she had for a “special” show revolving around her debut album ‘True Romance’.

In an Instagram post on March 30, Charli posted a photo of herself circa ‘True Romance’, which was released in 2013. “a while ago i asked u guys to send me some of ur fav images of baby me from the true romance era,” she wrote. “at the time i was in the midst of planning a one of special true romance show…”

She added, “obviously, i had to put a pause on all the conversations surrounding the performance. hopefully once the world goes back to some kinda normality i’ll be able to re plan it but for now #stayhome and enjoy these throwbacks.”

See the post below.

On March 11, Charli asked her fans to send her their favourite pictures from the ‘True Romance’ era, because she was “plotting something”.

angels – send me ur fav pics from the True Romance era. plotting something…. 💜 — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 10, 2020

She first teased the idea of a “‘True Romance’ tour” last November on Twitter, and in January asked her fans what sort of “throwback merch” they would like.

Last year, on the sixth anniversary of ‘True Romance’, Charli recalled her experience making the album – which did not feature her biggest hits at the time, ‘Boom Clap’ and ‘I Love It’ (the Icona Pop song she co-wrote and was featured on).

“if I’d put those songs on this album things might have been so different for me now,” she wrote.

“Firstly maybe those songs wouldn’t have played out the way they did, maybe they would have come too early or all of the magic ingredients might not have been all there to make them “hits” or maybe they would have dwarfed me and my personality and led me down a road where I was more willing to entrust others to make decisions for me (I’ve definitely toyed with that at points in my career and 4 years ago I realized IT JUST NEVER WORKS FOR ME).”

She also added that “there is so much similarity to me between my recent work [from her 2017 mixtape ‘Number 1 Angel’] and ‘True Romance’”.

“I feel more sure of myself than ever before but like back then, I still feel like an outsider. Whereas it used to bother me, I embrace it now.”

Read the full post below.