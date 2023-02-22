Charli XCX reveals details of new record contract

Charli XCX has revealed that she has signed a new record contract.

The pop artist said in 2020 that her latest record, 2022’s ‘Crash’, would be her “5th and final album under my current record deal” with Atlantic Records, which she signed when she was 16.

During an appearance on British Vogue‘s ‘In The Bag’ series, Charli showed the camera her “brand new recording contract” for “two albums”. She added: “We’re in business!”

Advertisement

Further information regarding the singer’s new contract has not yet been disclosed. Some fans have suggested that she may have signed to indie label Dirty Hit, which is home to The 1975, Rina Sawayama and No Rome – all of whom Charli has collaborated with.

Speaking to NME last October, Charli said she was “not sure” whether she wanted to become an independent artist after her major label deal with Atlantic expired. “There’s so many interesting options that would work for me,” she explained.

“I like not having to foot the bill for everything at the beginning, that’s quite scary. Especially when you want to do things on the kind of scale that I did on the last record. I’m still exploring, definitely.”

Elsewhere in the new ‘In The Bag’ video, Charli talked about having written “so many cringe lyrics” in the past. “I actually think the dumbest lyrics are the best lyrics,” she said. “My main example of that, for myself, is a song I wrote called ‘I Love It’.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

Advertisement

Charli recently remixed Caroline Polachek’s single ‘Welcome To My Island’ with The 1975’s George Daniel.

During an interview with NME at the BRIT Awards 2023, she said: “I think [Polachek] is just legendary. She is an angel sent from above, I just love her. And I was honoured when she asked me to remix her song because she’s such an incredible writer and producer.”

Charli also criticised the BRITs over this year’s all-male Artist Of The Year shortlist.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX has been pictured in the studio with Robyn and Patrik Berger – the producer of some of the pair’s biggest hits.