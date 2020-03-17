Charli XCX reveals plans for next album in her latest quarantine diary

Charli XCX has shared the second instalment of her quarantine diaries, which keep fans up to date with her plans to stay creative while in self-isolation.

After previously discussing the effects of self-isolation on her mental health, the latest entry sees her discuss plans to work on music during the period of social distancing.

She says that “frequent collaborators are currently experiencing symptoms of the virus and so we’ve cancelled a lot of our session plans for this week.”

Charli also explained she was “almostttttt finished with the writing process of my next album” before a period of quarantine.

self quarantine diary entry 2 📝💖 pic.twitter.com/9jVHkYqUQS — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 16, 2020

“I had one song left to write and then it was all about finishing and production and artwork etc,” she stated.

Revealing plans for the album, she wrote: “Well, there are less collaborations, Chris [Christine and the Queens] and I have been talking about reuniting (alongside someone else), it has been very quick to make, AG [Cook] is involved, I want it to be quite short in comparison to CHARLI, there are a lot of songs about sex and physicality. There is a song about the world ending.”

In her first instalment, she had previously explained she was using her free time to plot out ideas for new music but admitted she was beginning to feel “purposeless.”

“Being a workaholic in quarantine is quite stressful. Yes, I’m doing as much as I can at home – creating mood boards, planning out ideas for videos, thinking about lyric changes in new songs, re-recording vocals that could be better. But generally, even after one day – I’m feeling a bit purposeless,” she wrote.

Her diary comes after leading US stars such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus urged their fans to stay at home and self-isolate in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.

They all follow Ariana Grande, who previously urged fans to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously.